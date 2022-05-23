KCSO: Bakersfield father, two sons arrested after beating burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man and his two adult sons were arrested after they beat a burglary suspect, sending the man to the hospital.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the incident began back on April 27th at around 3 a.m. when the suspect broke into the fenced area of a local business and took items from one of the vehicles on the property. Video surveillance at the business alerted 50-year-old John Sparks to the break-in.

Sparks confronted the suspect who then fled. Sparks chased the suspect to a nearby business and confronted him with a gun and fired one shot. At that point, the suspect laid down on the ground, and Sparks tied his hands behind his back with zip-ties.

Shortly after, 23-year-old Brenden Sparks and 20-year-old Trenton Sparks arrived on the scene. Over the next 45 minutes, John and his two sons allegedly "punched, kicked and hit the suspect with blunt force objects causing severe lacerations and injuries to the suspect’s face and body." They then put the suspect into the bed of a pick-up truck and drove to the 6900 block of Meany Avenue at which point the sheriff's office was called.

When deputies arrived they found the three men and the burglary suspect laying on the ground with his hands still zip-tied. The suspect of the burglary had significant injuries to his head and face upon deputies’ arrival and was transported to a local hospital.

After the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for John, Brenden, and Trenton for charges including, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and kidnapping. They turned themselves in on May 3rd.

The burglary suspect faces petty theft and trespassing charges.