Bakersfield Fire Department offers arson prevention tips due to rise in structure fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A warning for business owners with a rise in structure fires.

The Bakersfield Fire Department is offering suggestions to protect property and prevent arson.

"If they feel that there are some issues surrounding their property we encourage them to invest in a camera system. Put them up high. Make sure you move your garbage can or dumpster away from the build and don't store combustible items," said Cpt. Michael Taylor of the BPD.

Sunday night a trailer caught fire along Chester Avenue and officials say it's being investigated for arson.

No one was hurt in the incident.