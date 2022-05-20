Bakersfield Fire Department seeking information on arson suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community's help in identifying three people wanted for arson.

According to the BFD, the suspects "were seen lighting a vehicle on fire at the corner of East Brundage and Kincaid Street on April 26th. The suspects are known to frequent the 900 block of South Union Avenue.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a silver 2004 Ford Expedition with a large sticker on the rear window.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men with average builds and one heavy-set Hispanic woman. One man has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, dark shorts, and a gold chain. The other man has dark hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt and blue shorts. The woman was wearing a green tank top and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call fire investigators at 661-326-3699.