Bakersfield man arrested after attacking woman with a hatchet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after attacking a woman in the shower.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 59-year-old Kyler Kuehl broke into a home in the 3200 block of Park Bend Court on June 17th at around 4 p.m. armed with a hatchet. He then entered a bathroom at attacked a woman who was showering at the time.

The woman struggled with Kuel until a male relative arrived home and was able to help stop the attack. Kuel was detained until police arrived.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Kuehl was placed under arrest for attempted rape during a burglary offense, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.