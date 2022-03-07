Watch
Bakersfield man convicted of child sexual assault, molestation

Miguel Castillo Jr., Bakersfield
Miguel Castillo Jr. was found guilty of three counts of child sexual molestation against two victims including lewd or lascivious acts with a child fourteen or fifteen years old, as well as other charges.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 07, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man faces potential life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting and molesting two children. Miguel Castillo Jr. was found guilty of three counts of child sexual molestation against two victims including lewd or lascivious acts with a child fourteen or fifteen years old, as well as other charges.

According to a statement from the Kern County District Attorney's office, Castillo sexually molested two girls between 2015 and 2017. The victims were between 14 and 17 years of age at the time of the abuse.

The molestation was discovered when one of the victims came forward in January 2018.

“Predators that repeatedly target children for sexual abuse have proven themselves to be beyond effective reform. Ensuring that such offenders serve lengthy prison sentences guards against future abuse and protects public safety,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a statement.

Castillo had a prior conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years from 2001.

Sentencing is set for April 4th where Castillo faces a potential of 25 years to life and mandatory lifetime sex offender registration.

