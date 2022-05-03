Watch
Bakersfield man convicted of domestic violence sentenced for owning gun

A Bakersfield man was sentenced in federal court Monday to nearly six years in prison for possession of ammunition after being convicted of domestic violence.
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 02, 2022
Court documents state that 26-year-old Jesus B. Cordero was arrested in September 2020 in Bakersfield after he was pulled over by police. Officers found drugs and a loaded gun in his vehicle.

Due to his prior conviction of domestic violence, Cordero is barred from possessing guns or ammunition.

Monday, Cordero was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months for illegal possession of ammunition

