Bakersfield man pleaded guilty in scheme to distribute fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Friday to a plan to distribute fentanyl, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas, 21, negotiated with and sold counterfeit OxyContin/oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to an undercover officer on Jan. 11th, 2021.

Keisean Rockmore, 27, of Bakersfield, drove Cardenas and another person to a fast-food restaurant parking lot in Bakersfield to meet and sell 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills for $2,900 to the undercover officer, according to court documents.

At least one person in the vehicle had a firearm and pointed it at the undercover officer after an argument over the drug deal ensued, according to court documents. Rockmore then drove away with Cardenas and the other person to an apartment complex where they left the vehicle, and tried to escape from officers, according to court documents.

All three were arrested and officers found a firearm and more than 50 counterfeit OxyContin/oxycodone pills, according to court documents.

Cardenas faces a mandatory five-year prison sentence and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17th.

Rockmore pleaded guilty on Feb. 4th to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.