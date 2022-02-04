Bakersfield man pleads guilty for attempting to sell fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty on Friday for attempting to sell fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney's Office, eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Keisean Rockmore, 27, drove Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas, 21, of Bakersfield, and a passenger, who hasn't been identified, to a Bakersfield fast-food restaurant parking lot to meet and sell 1,000 counterfeit OxyContin/oxycodone pills containing fentanyl for $2,900 to a customer.

There was an argument between the customer and Rockmore pointed a gun at them before fleeing with the two other people to a nearby apartment complex and ran from their car, according to court documents. Authorities arrested Rockmore, Cardenas, and the passenger at the apartment complex and found more than 50 counterfeit OxyContin/oxycodone pills and a loaded gun, according to court documents.

Rockmore is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29th, 2022. Rockmore faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Cardenas is charged with additional counts of suspicion of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.