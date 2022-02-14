Bakersfield man pleads guilty to ammo possession charge after domestic violence conviction

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man plead guilty Monday to possession of ammunition after being previously convicted of domestic violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, at about midnight on Sept. 5th, 2020, officers stopped Jesus B. Cordero, 26, of Bakersfield, while he was driving in Bakersfield. Cordero didn't have a driver's license and gave a fake name to officers, according to court documents.

Officers found during a search of Cordero's vehicle: 45.5. grams of methamphetamine, a 9 mm "ghost" handgun with a high-capacity magazine and 23 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents. Cordero may not possess firearms or ammunition because of previous domestic violence conviction.

Cordero faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is set to be sentenced May 9th.