Bakersfield man pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl, methamphetamine

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

Wilfredo Medina-Perez, 29, of Bakersfield, distributed about 442 grams of 100% methamphetamine in February 2019, according to court documents. He also distributed 13,078 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from December 2018 to November 2019, according to court documents.

Co-defendant Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, of Bakersfield, delivered 5,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover officer, according to court documents. Portillo pleaded guilty in November and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18th, 2022.

Medina-Perez faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4th, 2022.

The case is a product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bakersfield Police Department.