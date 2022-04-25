Bakersfield man pleads to guilty to meth distribution charge

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Louis Torres, 37, was stopped by officers on July 23rd, 2021, for traffic violations and ran from his vehicle before being arrested. Officers found methamphetamine and heroin the he intended to sell, according to court documents.

Torres was under court supervision for a burglary conviction and was driving with a suspended license at the time of his arrest.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bakersfield Police Department.

Torres faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million. He is set to be sentenced Aug. 8th.