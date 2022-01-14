Bakersfield man sentenced for burglarizing 8 Post Offices

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A 39-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to more than two years in prison for burglarizing eight U.S. Post Offices, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

Steven Martin, 39, of Bakersfield, burglarized eight different post offices in Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties in December 2018, according to court documents.

Martin stole cash registers, packages containing clothes and other mail as well as causing damage to the post offices, according to court documents. The total loss was estimated at $8,800.

Martin's sentence is for two and three months in prison.

The case was investigated by U.S. Postal Inspection Service.