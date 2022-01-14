Bakersfield man sentenced for drug trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A 36-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

Jorge Chavez, 36, of Bakersfield, was arrested in Bakersfield on Sept. 12th, 2020, after he was found possessing about 20 pounds of methamphetamine, about 23.5 pounds of marijuana, about 2 pounds of cocaine, and about 66 grams of heroin, according to court documents.

On three separate occasions he also sold to a purchaser five firearms, including four rifles with high-capacity magazines, about two 2 pounds of methamphetamine, according to court documents. According to court documents, Chavez offered to sell 1 pound of methamphetamine for $3,400, and 1 ounce of heroin for $750 to the same purchaser on June 4th, 2020.

In his plea agreement, Chavez agreed to forfeit more than $25,000 to the United States.

At the time of his arrest, Chavez was serving a term of federal supervised release after serving more than seven in years in prison for a 2016 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Chavez was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison.

The case was the product of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bakersfield Police Department, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Kern County Probation Department, and the California Highway Patrol.