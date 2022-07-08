Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 3 years for illegal firearm possession

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Spencer Manning, 28, was in a Bakersfield grocery story on Oct. 13th, 2021, when loss prevention staff saw him place items into his backpack.

Manning resisted when staff tried to stop him from leaving the store and staff removed his backpack finding the stolen items and a Glock 23, .40 caliber handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

The handgun was later determined to be stolen.

Manning was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.