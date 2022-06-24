Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 7 years for illegally possessing firearm

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, on July 8th, 2021, officers tried to pull over Sabino Ramos, 46, of Bakersfield, to serve him an arrest warrant for probation violations. Ramos then led officers on a high-speed chase before he lost control of his vehicle and ran from officers before being arrested, according to court documents.

Officers found Ramos in possession of two handguns and about 30 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

Ramos can't possess firearms or ammunition because of prior felony convictions, including convictions for assault with a firearm and for possessing controlled substances for sale.

Ramos was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Bakersfield Police Department were involved in the investigation of this case.