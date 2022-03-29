Bakersfield man sentenced to over three years for transporting more than 100 pounds of meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for transporting more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Randal Jason Newell, 42, of Bakersfield, drove from Bakersfield to Mexico on Dec. 5th, 2020, to buy and smuggle drugs back to Bakersfield for $7,000.

Newell drove on Dec. 7th, 2020, to the San Ysidro port of entry from Mexico into the U.S. and officers inspected his vehicle and found about 98 packages containing about 111 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle's gas tank and other compartments, according to court documents.

Newell and eight other defendants were charged on April 8th, 2021, in three related indictments on suspicion of trafficking and purchasing to sell methamphetamine from a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Omar Alberto Navarro, 38, of Arvin.

The other suspects in the case facing charges are: Daniel Armendariz Mercado, 42; David Delgado Gonzalez, 38; Miguel Angel Martinez, 27; Amayrani Jared Arreguin, 25; and Yvette Gallegos, 23, all of Bakersfield; Lizette Mendez, 32, of Delano; and James Scott Gordon, 47, of Chico.