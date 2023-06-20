Bakersfield nonprofit burgled 7 times in 3 weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Burrito Project, a nonprofit organization that feeds the city's homeless community every week, is working to bring its facility back online after being broken into and vandalized multiple times this month.

Too many times, what was supposed to be a normal day for BBP co-founder Belinda Lopez Rickett changed with an alert from her security system that someone had broken into the nonprofit's main office.

She never imagined it would happen to a group that gives back to those in need.

"We don't have much, but whatever we have, they took, and what left we have, we're willing to give it away still," said Lopez Rickett. "We're still here to help. If they would've asked us, 'Hey, we want hygiene products,' we'd give it to them. There is no reason to steal from us."

Since 2009, the Bakersfield Burrito Project has been providing food, hygiene kits, and other necessities to the homeless community in Bakersfield.

According to Lopez Rickett, the nonprofit has been broken into seven times just this month.

"One day, somebody just broke in, and from that day forward, there had been constant break-ins. We had trouble getting the back windows secured after the first break-in and the second break-in. They continuously break the windows and enter that way," said Lopez Rickett.

Lopez Rickett says the items that have been stolen, such as canned food, dog food, and clothing, have also hindered their ability to have an upcoming anniversary gathering - again, with the intent to give back to those in need. She says after filing multiple police reports and having the windows boarded up, their plan is to install bars on the windows, gather a volunteer team, and continue their efforts to restore the facility.

"Now we don't really have much to give out for our celebration. That's been very discouraging for a lot of us. Some of our volunteers are discouraged, and we try to make this a welcoming environment for our volunteers, and they've taken that and they've made it hard for us to be here," said Lopez Rickett.

The Bakersfield Police Department says the case of the BBP break-ins is under investigation at this time, and anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

The Bakersfield Burrito Project is also accepting donations and volunteers. You can learn more about the nonprofit and what they do at the Bakersfield Burrito Project's website.

Ultimately, despite the unprecedented situation, Lopez Rickett is still keeping her spirits high with the mindset of what she calls "adapt and evolve."

"Our mission is Burrito Project every Sunday rain or shine regardless of what happens to us, and this is just another testament of 'We will continue to operate. We will continue to help those who are hungry,'" said Lopez Rickett. "We'll even hand burritos to the people who have broken into our place. We feed people. That's who we are."