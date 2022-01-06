Bakersfield Police: 6 teens arrested on weapons, gang charges after reported shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police said six teens were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of weapons and gang participation charges after a reported shooting and two are suspects in an unrelated armed robbery.

At about 3 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Oleander Avenue, according to BPD. Officers found several cartridge casings in the area and an investigation revealed a group of teens fired at a vehicle on Oleander Avenue before fleeing to a residence in the 300 block of Holtby Road, according to police.

Police said no victims were found and it's unknown if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Six teen boys were detained and after serving a search warrant, officers found two handguns and a rifle, said police. One of the handguns seized had cartridge casings consistent with those found at the scene of the shooting, said BPD.

In an unrelated case, two of the teens were identified as suspects in an armed robbery Monday of the Chester Lane Market, said police. They were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, gang participation and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The four other teens were arrested on suspicion of prohibited possession of a firearm, conspiracy and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations should call BPD at 661-327-7111.