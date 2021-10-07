Bakersfield Police arrest 13-year-old boy in social media threats at Tevis Junior High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy Wednesday in social media threats against staff and students at Tevis Junior High School. According to BPD, the boy attends Tevis Junior High School and the threats were made Tuesday.

BPD said the boy had no means or intent to follow through with the threat; however, threats made via social media are prohibited by California law.

