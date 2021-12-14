Bakersfield Police arrest four from L.A. in Jersey Mike's Subs burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they've arrested four people from Los Angeles in a Tuesday burglary at Jersey Mike’s Subs.

BPD says an officer on patrol several people fleeing a business through a shattered glass door at 1:38 a.m. in the 200 block of Coffee Road. The officer saw the suspects flee a vehicle waiting in the area.

Yisel Pat, 26; Desmond Singleton,18; Julius Brown, 35; and Gasaway Curtis, 24, all of Los Angeles on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary of Jersey Mike’s Subs.