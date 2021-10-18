Bakersfield Police arrest three teens in suspected carjacking after chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three teens suspected in a carjacking were arrested after a chase ended Saturday when the suspect's vehicle ran out of gas, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers received a report of an armed carjacking at about 11:19 p.m. Friday in the area of Bank and F streets in Bakersfield. One of the suspects tried to fire the weapon but the firearm appeared to malfunction, said BPD. The suspects then fled in the victim's vehicle.

Bakersfield Police said they saw the victim's vehicle at about 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lincoln and Miller streets. Police say they tried to stop the vehicle which led to a lengthy chase. The chase ended on Hwy. 99 at Hwy. 46 when the victim's vehicle ran out of gas, said BPD.

Jose Gonzalez, 18, of Bakersfield, and two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of charges associated with the pursuit and carjacking.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.