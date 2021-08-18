Watch
Bakersfield police arrest two in separate human trafficking cases

Posted at 8:35 AM, Aug 18, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department make two arrests in separate human trafficking cases.

According to BPD, the first incident involved officers finding a juvenile victim after conducting an operation on Aug. 4.

Detectives arrested Anthony Ford, 30, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of pimping, pandering and human trafficking, according to BPD.

In the second incident officers found that a woman had been trafficked throughout California, according to a BPD investigation on Aug. 17.

Detectives arrested Antonio Videau, 32, of San Francisco, on suspicion of pimping, pandering and human trafficking, according to BPD.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Det. Montgomery at 661-326-3870 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

