Bakersfield Police arrested man wanted in Tulare County killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man who is wanted in a killing in Tulare County was arrested Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said they arrested Jose Omar Reyes Bello, 24, of Bakersfield, at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Monterey on an active arrest warrant.

Bello tried to flee and was arrested with the help of a police K9, said BPD. Bello was treated for a minor injury, medically cleared, and then transferred into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Another man who was with Bello was arrested for an unrelated case. Henry Venegas, 38, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and robbery in a Nov. 6th case.