Bakersfield Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspect

The burglary occurred on Friday, June 8 at around 11:50 AM, in the 100 block of Irene Street.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 26, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary.

The burglary occurred on Friday, June 8 at around 11:50 AM, in the 100 block of Irene Street.

The suspect forced entry into the residence through a locked door.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’ 10" and weighing about 170 pounds. He is in his early 30s and was last seen wearing a black shirt and light brown jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan at (661) 326-3538, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

