Bakersfield Police: Burglary suspect arrested after dangerous vehicle chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday after leading police on a vehicle chase and hitting three occupied vehicles, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police said they tried to stop the vehicle of a burglary suspect at about 2:17 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Union Avenue. The suspect then led officers on a chase that police suspended due to public safety concerns from the dangerous way the suspect was driving, according to BPD. The suspect struck three occupied vehicles during the chase and no injuries were reported, said police.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the 1300 block of Roberts Lane and was arrested with the help of a Kern County Sheriff’s Patrol helicopter, said BPD.

James Moug, 31 of Bakersfield, is on active Post Release Community Supervision and was placed under arrest on suspicion of three counts of business/vehicle burglary, an unrelated felony arrest warrant, auto theft, felony evading, three counts of hit and run and other associated vehicle code violations.

Anyone with information regarding should call BPD at 661-327-7111.