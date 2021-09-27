Bakersfield Police: Chase in stolen vehicle leads to crash in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said an attempted vehicle stop that lead to a chase Saturday night in northwest Bakersfield ended in a single-vehicle crash.

According to BPD, police tried to stop a vehicle suspected of having fraudulent license plates in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives at about 11:19 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle then led officers on a chase in the Rosedale Avenue area, according BPD.

Police said they ended chase over public safety reasons by the suspects were tracked by a Kern County Sheriff's Office patrol helicopter.

The vehicle was later involved in a single-vehicle crash at Hageman Road and Clay Patrick Farr Way, police said. The two suspects then fled on foot and were arrested in the area. BPD said the vehicle was stolen.

Timothy Smith, 30, and Brytnye Worsham, 20, both of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and associated weapons charges.

Smith faces an additional charge of felony evading.

Smith was determined to be a convicted felon on Post Release Community Supervision with multiple arrest warrants from Orange County, police said.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the foot chase, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, should call BPD at 661-327-7111.