Bakersfield Police Department arrest officer for vandalism after internal investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Officer Nicholas Bell for vandalism on Feb. 17.

The arrest was after an internal investigation about a hit and run case Officer Bell responded to on Jan. 17.

The suspect’s car was abandoned, and the driver ran away. After searching the car, Officer Bell found a phone that he apparently repeatedly threw on the ground.

This was witnessed by several other police department employees who reported it to supervisors. Bell was put on administrative leave during the investigation.

Bell was arrested for vandalism and issued an arrest citation.