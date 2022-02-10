Bakersfield Police Department arrest residents on human trafficking charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department reported that they have arrested three Bakersfield residents on multiple charges of human trafficking and more.

Jashonte Howard (30), Katiesha Courter (28), and Allan Harper (25) are the three allegedly involved in the ongoing investigation into human trafficking done by law enforcement agencies.

These arrests are in partnership with Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are committed to identifying and holding accountable those that engage in the victimization of our most vulnerable populations,” said Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.

Two younger victims and seven adult victims were rescued thanks to the investigation.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on the charges by saying, “Increased training, emphasis, and enforcement efforts against Human Traffickers are yielding results. The Human Trafficking Task Force and in particular, the Bakersfield Police Department, have been vital in identifying human traffickers so they can be brought to justice. The District Attorney’s Office will pursue trafficking charges against suspects identified during investigations to help prevent the exploitation of women, children, and all victims of human trafficking.”

Anyone who is the victim of human trafficking exploitation is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department via 911, the Alliance Against Family Violence at (661) 327-1091 or the Kern County Abuse Hotline at (661) 631-6011.