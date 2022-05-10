Bakersfield Police Department asks for help finding burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s assistance in finding a suspect in a business burglary.

The burglary happened on April 26 around 6:00 a.m. on West Jeffrey Street.

They’ve identified the suspect as a man around 25-30 years old, 165-180 pounds, long brown hair, brown beard, gauge earrings, a “triangle” shaped tattoo on the inside of his left forearm. He was seen wearing several necklaces, a dark hat, a white t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, athletic shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.