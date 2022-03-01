Bakersfield Police Department investigates grand theft at Old Navy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a grand theft that occurred on February 4 at 8:16 p.m. at Old Navy on Rosedale Highway.

They are asking for the community’s help in identifying the two suspects.

One of the suspects is described as a white man in his 20’s or 30’s, medium build, has a beard, was wearing a tan baseball cap, a black and green jacket, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20’s, heavy build, has dark hair, was wearing a red hoodie, tan cargo pants, and red Vans shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at (661) 852-7007 or BPD.