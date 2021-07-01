Bakersfield Police Department investigating after teenager dies in a car in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Bakersfield Police are investigating after a teenage boy was found dead in a vehicle in central Bakersfield Wednesday night.

Officers responded to 3850 Q street just after 10:00 p.m. for reports of a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a teenage boy was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Department at 327-7111.