Bakersfield Police Department looks for suspects in robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community assistance in finding two suspects wanted for robbery.

According to BPD, on Feb. 16 two men stole merchandise from Famous Footwear on Gosford Road and assaulted employees while they attempted to steal.

The first suspect is described as a Black man in his 20’s, standing 5’10”, 190 pounds, black hair, wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat, black hoodie with red Nike logos, blue cutoff jeans, and black Nike sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his 20’s, standing 5’8”, 165 pounds, black hair, wearing a dark hoodie with white/red/green hood, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at (661) 852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.