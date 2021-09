BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department reported a man died from a stab wound at about 6:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound in the 3200 block of Larson Lane, police said. He was declared dead on the scene.

No suspect or other information was available.

Anyone with information should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.