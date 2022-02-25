Bakersfield Police Department reports arrest after police pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were sent to the hospital after the stolen car they were driving in crashed into a telephone pole.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers located a stolen car driving on Highway 99 at California Avenue on Wednesday night at around 9 p.m. Officers tried to pull the car over but driver Cesar Gonzales refused to stop, and it led to a police pursuit.

BPD reports that because Gonzales was driving dangerously they broke off pursuit and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office started looking with their patrol helicopter.

Gonzales then drove the car into a telephone pole at Palm Street and Real Road.

Gonzales and his passenger had minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

BPD reports that once discharged, Gonzales will be booked into the Kern County Jail for auto theft, felony evading, an unrelated felony arrest warrant, and other charges associated with the pursuit.