Bakersfield Police Department reports robbery at Strata Credit Union

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department reports a robbery at Strata Credit Union on Panama Lane.

On April 5 at 4:40 p.m. officers responded to a call of a robbery. Upon arriving they found a man entered the bank, gave a note demanding for money, and ran from the business.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s with thin build, light brown hair and medium height. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt, a black baseball hat with a Raiders logo, blue shorts, short black socks over longer white socks, and a blue surgical mask.

BPD is asking that anyone with information on this case contact Detective Jason Felgenhauer at (661) 326-3559.