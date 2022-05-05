Bakersfield Police Department searching for hit-and-run suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department reported a driver of an SUV fleeing a deadly hit-and-run on Ming Avenue.

BPD has determined the driver of the SUV as Eric Miles, 31. He has an arrest warrant issued for him for Vehicular Manslaughter with Gross Negligence, Hit-and-Run Causing Death, and Driving with a Suspended License from prior DUI.

The accident occurred May 3 at 8:45 p.m. The driver of the other car died at the accident, while the passenger only had moderate injuries.

The police investigation revealed that Miles was allegedly driving at a fast speed before he collided with the other car.