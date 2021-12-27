Bakersfield Police Department seeking suspect in home burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted in a home burglary.

According to the BPD, the incident happened back on November 25th in the 11000 block of Corbett Canyon Drive.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20’s. He has a medium build, short brown hair, and a mustache and beard. He was seen wearing a blue baseball cap with “F/H” on it and wearing a plain white t-shirt, and long khaki shorts. He was riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Miller of the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 342-8360.