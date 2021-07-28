Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying sexual assault suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual battery that occurred at 10:45 a.m. July 20 in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue.

The description of the suspect is as follows: A thin white man in his 20s about five-foot-seven in height with brown hair. He was wearing a gray hooded shirt, gray shorts and white dirty sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective J. Cooley at 661-326-3241 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.