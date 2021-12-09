BPD: Suspects break glass cases, steal items at Kevin Jewelers in Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Four suspects broke glass cases and stole items Thursday from Kevin Jewelers inside Valley Plaza Mall, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident was reported at about 12:35 p.m.

Police received reports of shots fired but found no victims or evidence of a shooting and callers might have mistaken the sound of the tool breaking glass with gunshots, said BPD.

There is currently a police presence at the Valley Plaza Mall involving a burglary investigation. Any reports of an active shooter are unfounded. pic.twitter.com/Lvp9rEZ3Sd — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) December 9, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect is currently available.

Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.