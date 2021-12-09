Watch
BPD: Suspects break glass cases, steal items at Kevin Jewelers in Valley Plaza Mall

John Madden/23ABC News
Valley Plaza Mall Burglary, Bakersfield
Posted at 2:11 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 17:32:06-05

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Four suspects broke glass cases and stole items Thursday from Kevin Jewelers inside Valley Plaza Mall, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident was reported at about 12:35 p.m.

Police received reports of shots fired but found no victims or evidence of a shooting and callers might have mistaken the sound of the tool breaking glass with gunshots, said BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect is currently available.

Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

