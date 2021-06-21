Bakersfield Police investigate shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Bakersfield that left a woman with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers were responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Pacific Street Sunday morning at around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from a "minor" sunshot would. She says she was sitting in her car when two men approached and fired several rounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.