Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting

A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.
Bakersfield Police Car (FILE)
FILE
Side view of a Bakersfield Police car
Bakersfield Police Car (FILE)
Posted at 5:57 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 08:57:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.

Bakersfield Police first responded to reports of a shooting Friday evening, where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on 1st. St.

Homicide detectives identified Bakersfield Resident, Glenn Jones, 54, as a potential suspect, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Jones was arrested and taken into custody at the Kern County Jail on Sunday.

He is charged with first degree murder and is expected in court for a hearing on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-set Back 2 School

Free Backpacks