Bakersfield Police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend multiple times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said they arrested a 73-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend several times.

Martin Williams, 73, of Bakersfield, was arrested at about 8:23 a.m. in the 4600 block of Mountain Vista Drive. Williams had an active arrest warrant for the suspicion of attempted murder regarding a shooting Jan. 17th in the 500 block of West Columbus Street, said BPD.

Police said Williams is believed to have shot his ex-girlfriend several times with a handgun before fleeing. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is in critical condition, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.