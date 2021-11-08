Bakersfield Police: Man arrested after shooting into Culichi Town, vehicle chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested Sunday night after firing several shots into the Culichi Town restaurant and leading officers on a chase, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said a man was involved in an altercation at about 10:33 p.m. inside Culichi Town and fired several shots into the restaurant as he was leaving. According to police, no one was injured.

Officers saw a vehicle matching the suspect's description in the area of Planz Road at Benton Street and tried to stop it, said BPD.

The man failed to stop and lead officers on chase on northbound Hwy. 99. The chase ended in a field southwest of Lerdo Highway and Hwy. 65 after the suspect's vehicle was disabled and he was arrested after attempting to flee, police said. A loaded firearm was recovered from the vehicle, according to BPD.

Francisco Salas, 29, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and other associated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.