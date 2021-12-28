Bakersfield Police: Man arrested in string of robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says a 30-year-old man was arrested Monday in a string of robberies.

Cerwilliam Pryor, of Sacramento, was arrested in the 100 block of L Street in several armed robberies that occurred in Bakersfield. He is charged on suspicion of armed robbery in these incidents: Nov. 21st at Valero Gas Station, 3221 Taft Highway; Dec. 17th at Minit Stop Liquor, 2900 Union Avenue; Dec. 22nd at Mobil Gas Station, 3624 California Avenue; and Dec. 27th at Fastrip Gas Station, 4901 Union Avenue.

BPD said during the incidents, Pryor allegedly brandished a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations should call BPD at 661-327-7111.