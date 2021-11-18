Bakersfield Police: Man killed in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in East Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers found a man with a gun shot wound at about 6 p.m. in the the 3000 block of Latham Street. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.

BPD said there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information should call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3953, BPD at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.