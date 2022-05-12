Bakersfield police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft on Mt. Vernon Ave.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a catalytic converter theft.

According to the BPD, the incident happened on Sunday, March 19th, 2022 at approximately 6:00 P.M. in the 2500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 30s. She stands 5'3" tall and weighs between 120 and 140 lbs. She has long brown hair and has a tattoo on her left wrist and a tattoo similar to a paw print on her chest. She was last seen wearing a red and grey athletic tank top, grey shorts, and white and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Otterness at (661) 852-7006, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.