Bakersfield police search for suspect who 'exposed himself' to girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an annoying a child investigation.

According to the BPD, on Saturday, May 14th at 5:00 pm, the suspect exposed himself to a young girl inside a business in the 2500 block of South H Street. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect entering and exiting the business after the offense.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20’s-30’s. He stands 5’9” to -6’0” and has dark hair in a bun, brown facial hair, and a tattoo of possibly a star on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luevana at (661) 326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.