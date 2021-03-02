Bakersfield Police searching for a woman who may have brandished a gun during an argument

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a brandishing of a firearm investigation that occurred during an argument over parking, on February 22nd in the 1300 block of Murdock Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman about 50 years of age with black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly armed with revolver-style handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective T. Tsang at (661) 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.