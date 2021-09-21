Bakersfield Police searching for missing moving truck that "contained everything the victim owned"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing moving truck.

According to the BPD, the truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Roadway inn and Suites on September 17th around 6:30 a.m. The truck contained everything the victim owned, including multi-generational family heirlooms that are irreplaceable.

The truck has distinctive logos on each side “Longhorn rents trucks.”

In a post on Reddit, the owners said:

I know this will be a long shot, but we're running out of ideas. Last Friday morning in the early hours, someone stole a moving truck from the Rodeway Inn on Chester Lane (off 58).



The truck had ALL of my family's possessions on board. At this point, I'm less concerned about any items of monetary value, and just care about family photos and heirlooms. This is absolutely gutwrenching. My mom recently passed and it pains me to think of someone rummaging through our only remaining items of hers.



Please be on the lookout for the truck included in the picture. It's a 26 ft white box truck with "Longhorn" written on the side. It should have Texas license plates. A police report was filed, but we're hoping to have more eyes on the lookout. If you happen to see it anywhere, please get in touch.



Many thanks!

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective J. Felgenhauer at (661) 326- 3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.