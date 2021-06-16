Bakersfield Police searching for suspect in a carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect wanted in a carjacking.

According to the BPD, 32-year-old Daniel "Gallo" Medrano is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5’-9” tall and weighing 165-180 lb. with a stocky build. He has short black hair, and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to the carjacking, Medrano is also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Randy Petris at (661) 326-3554, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.